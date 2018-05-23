SAA OPERATIONS: AFTER DAMASCUS COMES DARAA

After cleansing the Rastan enclave and kicking ISIS out from Damascus, the Syrian army is going to move towards the territories held by terrorists and so-called “rebels” in country’s South.

Daraa province is a unique place where the Syrian “revolution” and the Arab spring started. Now Daraa is the only region where anti-government forces keep on fighting the regime. Idlib is now the black hole for all those fighting the Syrian government forces.

Daraa liberation is more likely to start with “forced reconciliation” of the villages most close to the SAA-controlled territories. Moreover, two settlements in the area have already joined the peace agreement.

You can forecast yourself the upcoming enclaves, encirclement and other problems which SAA is going to bring to the “greens” and “blacks” there.