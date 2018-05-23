FROM BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA TO SYRIA

/ 8 hours ago May 23, 2018

234f5w45

SMM Syria became aware of three foreign terrorists of Bosnian origin among terrorist groups in Syria.

– Edin Zukic:
Changed his name to Abdullah Muhajir;
A member of al Qaeda-linked Uyghur Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP);
Currently lives in Ariha town of Idlib province.

23423423

 

– Aldin Ganevic:
Changed his name to Saad Sandzaki;
He was born in the city of Novi Pazar, Serbia;
He is a member of al Qaeda-linked Uyghur Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP);
Currently lives in Jisr ash-Shugur city.

234f34f

 

– Nusret Imamovic:
Hails from Maoca village, Bosnia and Herzegovina;
Works as a Salafi imam in Darkush town of Idlib province;
Imamovic is blacklisted by the US for terrorist activities.

345345

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s