FROM BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA TO SYRIA

SMM Syria became aware of three foreign terrorists of Bosnian origin among terrorist groups in Syria.
– Edin Zukic:
Changed his name to Abdullah Muhajir;
A member of al Qaeda-linked Uyghur Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP);
Currently lives in Ariha town of Idlib province.
– Aldin Ganevic:
Changed his name to Saad Sandzaki;
He was born in the city of Novi Pazar, Serbia;
He is a member of al Qaeda-linked Uyghur Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP);
Currently lives in Jisr ash-Shugur city.
– Nusret Imamovic:
Hails from Maoca village, Bosnia and Herzegovina;
Works as a Salafi imam in Darkush town of Idlib province;
Imamovic is blacklisted by the US for terrorist activities.