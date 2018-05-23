FROM BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA TO SYRIA

SMM Syria became aware of three foreign terrorists of Bosnian origin among terrorist groups in Syria.

– Edin Zukic:

Changed his name to Abdullah Muhajir;

A member of al Qaeda-linked Uyghur Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP);

Currently lives in Ariha town of Idlib province.

– Aldin Ganevic:

Changed his name to Saad Sandzaki;

He was born in the city of Novi Pazar, Serbia;

He is a member of al Qaeda-linked Uyghur Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP);

Currently lives in Jisr ash-Shugur city.

– Nusret Imamovic:

Hails from Maoca village, Bosnia and Herzegovina;

Works as a Salafi imam in Darkush town of Idlib province;

Imamovic is blacklisted by the US for terrorist activities.