US EVACUATES ISIS COMMANDERS AFTER CLEANING-UP THE GROUNDS IN HASAKAH

/ 23 mins ago May 22, 2018

The US military helicopters carried out targeted bombing in the villages of al-Qeirawan, Haresat Sinjar, al-Ta’ef and Abu Kubrah.

At least four military helicopters have participated in the operations.

According to the source, the helos hit villages to “clean the streets” and then immediately evacuated a few ISIS commanders, taking them to unknown destination.

This wasn’t the first time something like that had happened. SMM Syria has already reported similar patterns:

US choppers evacuate ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor

US evacuates one more ISIS leader in Deir Ezzor

US rescues ISIS commanders in Deir Ezzor

US rescues ISIS leaders in Syria again

US helicopters salvage ISIS leaders anew

Footage: US helicopter takes ISIS terrorists to new military base in Hasakah

USSOCOM intensifies its operations to evacuate ISIS terrorists

US continues to rescue ISIS leaders in Syria

In addition, on February 6, 2018, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri blamed the U.S. for relocating members of the ISIS terrorist group from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan.

