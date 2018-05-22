US EVACUATES ISIS COMMANDERS AFTER CLEANING-UP THE GROUNDS IN HASAKAH

The US military helicopters carried out targeted bombing in the villages of al-Qeirawan, Haresat Sinjar, al-Ta’ef and Abu Kubrah.

At least four military helicopters have participated in the operations.

According to the source, the helos hit villages to “clean the streets” and then immediately evacuated a few ISIS commanders, taking them to unknown destination.

This wasn’t the first time something like that had happened. SMM Syria has already reported similar patterns:

In addition, on February 6, 2018, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri blamed the U.S. for relocating members of the ISIS terrorist group from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan.