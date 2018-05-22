KURDISH FORCES CONTINUE TO HARASS CIVILIANS FROM HASAKAH PROVINCE

According to the source, there is a shortage of drinking water in al Saad camp of Hasakah province of the fourth day in a row.

Civilians tried to get donatem “ice-cold planks”, but SDF security service did not allow them to bring it in the camp. The special soldiers threw all the decks at the ground.

People were left without water as a result. The Kurdish police said no one can import water in any form.

Al Saad residents have already written a complaint against the Kurdish armed groups to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).