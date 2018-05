The US-backed SDF fighters arrested a number of civilians in Raqqa province to further ask money for their release.

According to the source, the Kurdish militants captured a few young men in Tabqa city and forced them to pay $550 for their release or fight in battlefields.

The Kurdish militias have been forcing locals to join the SDF via vast arrest plans in their territories.

In the meantime, a number young people were arrested by the Kurds in Hasaka city under a forced recruitment plan.