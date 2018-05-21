IRANIAN FORCES STAY IN SYRIA ‘AS LONG AS NEEDED’

/ 5 hours ago May 21, 2018

D6UHTR

Iran strengthens it positions in the region, and the Syrian war is one of the key aspects of Tehran’s growing influence. As American President Trump called Iran an evil state, Foreign Ministry official Bahram Qasemi said Iranian presence in Syria would as long as Damascus needs.

Damascus considers Iranian help one of the most important aspects of military success of its forces in fighting terrorists. Syrian government says Iranian forces will stay in the country till the complete expel of American and Turkish forces from Syria.

To sum up, the most important issue of the Syrian settlement is a political process which is actively brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey.

 

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s