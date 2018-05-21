IRANIAN FORCES STAY IN SYRIA ‘AS LONG AS NEEDED’

Iran strengthens it positions in the region, and the Syrian war is one of the key aspects of Tehran’s growing influence. As American President Trump called Iran an evil state, Foreign Ministry official Bahram Qasemi said Iranian presence in Syria would as long as Damascus needs.

Damascus considers Iranian help one of the most important aspects of military success of its forces in fighting terrorists. Syrian government says Iranian forces will stay in the country till the complete expel of American and Turkish forces from Syria.

To sum up, the most important issue of the Syrian settlement is a political process which is actively brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey.