DAMASCUS IS MILITANT FREE. SAA SWEPT LAST STRONGHOLD

The Syrian Army has liberated the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, located south of Damascus, from terrorists, a security services source told.

Damascus is completely freed from militants as the Syrian Army clears the last stronghold, according to the source. The information has been confirmed by the Syrian Army.

“The Syrian Army has liberated the Yarmouk camp south of Damascus and hoisted the Syrian flag there,” the source said.

Syrian state television says the Syrian army has taken control of the Daesh-help Al Hajar Al Aswad district South of Damascus.

“As a result of a joint operation of our armed forces and allies, Al Hajar Al Aswad and the surrounding territories have been completely liberated from terrorists,” the army said in a statement.

The Syrian army is clearing out the last remaining blocks of the recently liberated Yarmouk camp, located in the south of Damascus, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A Syrian officer said that the soldiers should inspect every building in the camp in order to find potential suicide attackers or snipers to avoid violence in the future.

Earlier, the Syrian government forces regained control over the eastern neighborhoods of the district of Yarmouk located south of Damascus. The operation was launched after the liberation of Eastern Ghouta on Damascus’ outskirts from militants. with the last remaining town, Douma, being retaken from militants on April 12.

Yarmouk refugee camp and surrounding settlements were the last strongholds of Daesh (ISIS, ISIL) and al Nusra Front terrorists near Damascus. Since an armed conflict broke out in Syria in 2011, the Yarmouk refugee camp for Palestinian and Syrian refugees had been regularly taken over by different militant groups, which has resulted in catastrophic humanitarian conditions for the refugees. Currently, some 18,000 refugees live in the camp.

