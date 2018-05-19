SDF-LINKED MEDIA SPREAD FAKE NEWS

A few media sources have spread that ISIS spokesperson Abu Hassan al-Muhajir was detained by SDF units and transferred to Arbil special camp by the US-led coalition helicopters.

According to reports, the operation was carried out on May 18. They claim with the backing of the US, the Kurdish-led SDF captured Abu Hassan al-Muhajir in the village of Kathwain in Eastern Syria.

Two pictures of the operation were submitted in evidence.

But these images are screenshots of the U.S. Special Ops and Afghan Special Forces night raid against Taliban in 2011: