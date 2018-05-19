SDF-LINKED MEDIA SPREAD FAKE NEWS

/ 1 hour ago May 19, 2018

3455645

A few media sources have spread that ISIS spokesperson Abu Hassan al-Muhajir was detained by SDF units and transferred to Arbil special camp by the US-led coalition helicopters.

According to reports, the operation was carried out on May 18. They claim with the backing of the US, the Kurdish-led SDF captured Abu Hassan al-Muhajir in the village of Kathwain in Eastern Syria.

Two pictures of the operation were submitted in evidence.

But these images are screenshots of the U.S. Special Ops and Afghan Special Forces night raid against Taliban in 2011:

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s