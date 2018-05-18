SYRIA’S ASSAD MAKES UNEXPECTED VISIT TO RUSSIA FOR TALKS WITH PUTIN

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has paid an official visit to the Russian city of Sochi. During the official meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated him on the great success in the fight against terrorists.

“With the start of the political process in its most active phase, foreign armed forces will withdraw from Syrian territory,” said Putin, who has previously announced Russian military withdrawals from Syria only to keep forces there. He did not specify which foreign forces he thought would or should leave the country.

“The next task, of course, is the economic recovery and humanitarian aid for those people in a difficult situation,” Putin added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “there were detailed discussions” between the two leaders, who last met in December at a Russian military air base in Syria’s coastal province of Latakia.