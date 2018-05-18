JAYSH AL ISLAM RALLIES THE TROOPS IN ALEPPO

/ 1 hour ago May 18, 2018

345vetbert

Jaysh al Islam group summons dozens of displaced militants and small battalions in Afrin and Jarabulus cities.

According to the source, an administration of the rebel faction promises to pay 43,000 SYP (about $200) a month. The source added Jaysh al Islam has already bought a large number of cars and weapons, because they were forced to hand over their weaponry and vehicles to the Syrian army before an evacuation from Eastern Ghouta.
The reports also say the militant group is ready even to recruit civilians of Afrin and Jarabulus.
But unfortunately, no information has so far been given on aids of this actions.

