SDF ASSISTS ISIS TERRORISTS TO CROSS THE EUPHRATES RIVER

ISIS terrorists cross the Euphrates river to SAA-held territories with the aid of SDF units.

Syrian special services detained two ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor. They told servicemen that Kurds had assisted them to cross the Euphrates river to join other ISIS cells located in Badia desert.

The terrorists said this service costs $1,000 and is carried out at nighttime.

Thus, hundreds of militants already could cross the Euphrates river to hide in the desert and attack the positions of government troops from there.