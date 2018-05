The US-led international coalition carried out a few airstrikes on Hidaj and Hamadi villages of Hasakah province.

According to the source, at least 17 civilians were killed in the air raids. Dozen of civilians were injured.

The reports also say women and children are among the dead and wounded.

Previously this month, 25 civilians were killed and over 100 injured by US-led airstrikes, which targeted the village al-Fadel near the town of al-Shaddadi, also in the Al-Hasakah region.