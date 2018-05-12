FSA MILITANTS TO FORM ‘NATIONAL FRONT FOR LIBERATION’ IN IDLIB

A few factions of the Free Syrian Army, located in the province of Idlib, will merge under one name in the coming days.

According to the source, the formation will include the following groups:

the Sham Legion;

Soqour al-Sham;

Free Idlib Army;

Jaysh al-Ahrar;

Jaysh al-Nasr.

Militants will reportedly announce the creation under the name of ‘National Front for Liberation’ in in the next few days.

The source pointed out that Jaysh al-Izza is still considering the option of joining the new formation.