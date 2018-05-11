PHOTOS: 5 ISIS LEADERS DETAINED IN IRAQ

According to the reports, Iraqi forces have captured five senior ISIS leaders with fake Telegram massages.

Iraqi officials used the cell phone of already captured ISIS lieutenant Ismail al-Eithawi to send instructions via the app for the four other leaders to come to Iraq, where they were seized.

Al-Eithawi, who also uses the alias Abu Zaid al-Iraqi, was captured in February by Turkish intelligence and handed over to the Iraqis:

Eithawi was a direct aide to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, responsible for fund transfers to the group’s bank accounts in different countries.


Saddam Jamal, one of the five captured commanders, is the notorious Syrian who served as ISIS's governor of Syria's eastern Euphrates region:


ISIS field commander Issam Abdel Kader al-Zawba’i:
354cv34534
Field commanders Mohamed al-Qadeer and Omar Shehab El-Karboul:

