IRAN ACCUSES ISRAEL OF AIDING TERRORISTS IN SYRIA IN UN LETTER

/ 7 hours ago May 11, 2018

Tehran is accusing Israel of assisting terrorist groups in Syria and sowing chaos in the Middle East after the IDF shot down what it said was a weaponized Iranian drone in February.

In a letter sent to the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, the Islamic Republic claimed that “Israeli reckless action in this instance only helped [ISIS] and other terrorist groups in Syria.”

“There is, indeed, enough evidence of the Israeli support to these terrorist groups… and this incident clearly demonstrates their destructive policy in assisting those groups for the purpose of destabilizing the region,” wrote Iranian Ambassador to the U.N. Gholamali Khoshroo.

 

