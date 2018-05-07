U.S. TO HALT SHIPPING WEAPONS TO TURKEY

Washington is going to halt sending weapons to its NATO ally Ankara according to the new annual military plan.

The plan’s budget is 717 billion dollars and it doesn’t include “sending weapons to Turkey” item of expenditure. At the same time, Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara would take retaliatory measures if Washington adopts the draft law.

Relations between the U.S. and Turkey get more and more complicated as Washington’s interests in Syria don’t fit with Ankara’s plans. The two countries try to avoid open confrontation and minimize the risk of their military collision, as it’s hard for them to cooperate and coordinate now.