REPORTS: ISIS TO START OFFENSIVE IN DEIR EZZOR

Daesh (ISIS, ISIL) terrorist group is reportedly preparing to launch new attacks on the Syrian Army positions in Syria’s Deir Ezzor in order to hinder the government forces’ advances on area south of Damascus.

Aiming to lessen the Syrian Army’s pressure on cohorts in Al Hajar al Aswad region in the Southern part of Damascus province, Daesh militants are preparing to launch a new round of attacks on Deir Ezzor, Iranian media reported Sunday, citing unidentified “well-informed” sources.

According to the sources, Daesh has already gathered a large group of fighters in the western part of the Badiyeh area in the Eastern territories of the province as it prepares to launch an imminent attack.

At the moment, some militants and their families are still leaving the southern districts of Damascus, as part of the deal with the government. However, some of the neighborhoods are still controlled by the militants of the Daesh and Heyat Tahrir al Sham (al Nusra Front) terrorist group.

Earlier, Syria’s SANA news agency reported that Syrian government forces have advanced into the city of Al Hajar al Aswad, located to the south of Damascus. Syrian army units have intensified their strikes against militants in Al Hajar al Aswad since late April; the operations are expected to continue until the Syrian army regains control over southern Damascus.

