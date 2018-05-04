EGYPT SAYS SENDING ARAB TROOPS TO SYRIA A POSSIBILITY

May 4, 2018

The idea of deploying a military contingent of Arab countries to Syria is being discussed officially, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Friday.

“The idea of replacing one type of forces with another, possibly Arab, is being discussed. This proposal is not only being mentioned in the media but is also being considered at talks of official representatives of countries,” Shoukry said as quoted by the Al Ahram newspaper.

According to earlier reports the Saudi-led coalition has agreed with some Arab countries to send military personnel to the north of Syria and east of the Euphrates. The sources also reported that Egypt and Jordan stood against such actions.

