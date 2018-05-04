ANALYTICS: U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE CUT OFF FUNDING WHITE HELMETS, OTHERS DON’T

Washington has eventually taken a decision to stop financing the volunteer Syria Civil Defence organization also known as White Helmets. The CBS News reported that the U.S funding was stopped as the State Department said the support is “under active review.” Thus the U.S. State Department had accounted for about a third of the group’s overall funding.

This means the group is not likely to stop its activities in Syria. Various European funds and Gulf states are also among the sponsors of White Helmets. So, the war is going and these actors in white helmets with GoPro cameras are still useful.

White Helmets Creation and Funding Network

The other important issue is that the State Department cut off funding, but money is likely to be sent via special services’ secret funds (CIA for example). Also “reviewing” may include the strategy of use of the White Helmets.

As the anti-government forces operating near Damascus lost their last enclave – Eastern Ghouta region (and all the money spent on chemical laboratories, studios, actors, etc.), the White Helmets activists who have close ties with Al Qaeda and Al Nusra terrorists have no opportunity to spread “bloody Syrian regime atrocities” issue.

White Helmets film their evacuating a body of a ‘regime victim’ as the person was executed by a jihadist after Sharia court decision

The White Helmets can’t also operate effectively in Idlib as Turkey keeps on strengthening ties with anti-government groups, backed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, operating in the region. This may cause White Helmets’ relocation to Deir Ezzor province where the Kurdish SDF forces supported by the U.S. control oil wells and a perfect ground for them to stage new “regime atrocities”.

All these reasons may have caused the freezing of funding the White Helmets by the West. Moreover, they became toxic in Western countries. Remember the Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters slamming Syrian airstrikes and White Helmets for spreading fake news.

At the same time the White Helmets may start fabricating fakes more actively to demonstrate their effectiveness.

To sum up, the White Helmets are the media resource of the jihadi groups operating in Syria and supported by the U.S. and Gulf states. They become weaker and the White Helmets may soon disappear as an ineffective instrument of information war.