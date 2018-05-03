US SPECIAL SERVICES PREPARE NEW CHEMICAL ATTACK PROVOCATION IN DEIR EZZOR

/ 7 hours ago May 3, 2018

According to the source, who has a connection to the Syrian special services, revealed a plan of chemical attack provocation near the US military base in Deir ez-Zor province.

“US security services are planning provocations with the use of prohibited substances in Syria. The operation is led by a former ISIS terrorist Mishan Idris Hamash. The aim is to stage a chemical attack against civilians to be further spread in the media,” the source said.

According to the source, the preparations began on April 23. The civilians are being shipped to a territory near Jafra oil field to participate in a staged filming of an attack scene.

