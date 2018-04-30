REPORTS: ISRAEL STRIKES SYRIA AGAIN

/ 2 hours ago April 30, 2018

The UK-based Sky News agency claims Israel shelled military bases in Hama and Aleppo provinces with missiles.

According to Sky News, Israeli strikes were aimed at Iranian bases. The source says over 40 fighters (mostly Iranians) have been killed.

The source said one of the targeted military sites was a munition depot belonging to the Syrian Army’s 47th Brigade. A fire at the depot broke out as a result of the attack, he said. Another target was reportedly a munition depot to the east of Aleppo, in Northern Syria, located between the al-Malikiayh and al-Nayrab airport.

But these reports are still unconfirmed. The Israeli military neither denied nor confirmed its involvement.
SMM Syria will find out if it has been Israeli or not.

