RUSSIAN, IRANIAN, TURKISH TOP DIPLOMATS TO DISCUSS STEPS FOR INTRA-SYRIAN DIALOGUE

/ 4 hours ago April 28, 2018

cvbx

Russian, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mevlut Cavusoglu, will hold an extraordinary meeting in Moscow on Saturday.

The sides will consider the developments in Syria and discuss possible new joint moves that will help advance intra-Syrian contacts in the framework of UN Security Council’s Resolution 2254 and taking into account the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

The ministers are expected to synchronize watches ahead of another round of talks on Syria in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana due in mid-May. On Friday, Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said the sides would adopt a document outlining the three countries’ position on continuing joint coordinated efforts in the Astana format.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s