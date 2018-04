The Syrian army continues to hit ISIS and HTS terrorists in the South of Damascus.

According to the source, over 60 terrorists including their commanders and a number of foreign militants have been killed in clashes with the government forces over the past 24 hours.

ISIS sniper Azi al-Halbi was also killed in al-Qadam district in clashes with the Syrian army.

The reports also claim a number of ISIS leaders, Aous Haydar, Wiam Khartabil and Kayed Qasem fled towards Yalda region.