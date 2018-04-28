8 YAZIDI CIVILIANS KIDNAPPED IN AFRIN

At least eleven Yazidi civilians from Qatma village located near Afrin were taken by militia members to an unknown destination.

According to the villagers, ten vehicles carrying masked gunmen stormed houses and arrested people. The group later released a man named Hanan Prem after torturing him and demanding a ransom of 25,000 $ for his release.

Yazidis in the village of Qatma (and in the greater area of Afrin) are at great risk of violence since the region was controlled by Turkish-backed FSA militants.

Yazda calls on Turkey, the United Nations, and the international community, including involving security actors in this region, to search for and liberate kidnapped Yazidi civilians immediately.