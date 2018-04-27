TURKEY’S ERDOGAN URGES UN TO INTENSIFY EFFORTS FOR REACHING PEACE IN SYRIA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 26 urged U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intensify efforts to find a political solution to achieve permanent peace in Syria.

According to a presidential source, Erdoğan also discussed the humanitarian situation in Syria during his phone call with Guterres.

He also stressed on the continued support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) as an important factor to provide stability in countries that host Palestinian refugees, the source said.