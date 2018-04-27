ABOUT 50 ATTACKS ON MILITANTS OF VARIOUS GROUPS TAKE PLACE IN IDLIB AND ALEPPO LAST 24H

A wave of mysterious killings and attacks has swept through Idlib and Aleppo since the agreement between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and Jabhat Tahrir Suriya groups was signed.

SMM Syria has already reported eight strange deaths of top militants’ figures that occurred yesterday.

Other main incidents are as follows:

Faylaq al-Sham fighter was killed in the West of Aleppo province;

Three FSA militants were killed in Khan Sheikhoun town;

Three Turkestan Islamic Party terrorists were killed in Jisr al-Shughur town;

Two FSA militants were killed in the North of Idlib province.

It is particularly significant that all the killings and attacks were committed by unidentified persons.