SEVERAL TOP JIHADI COMMANDERS KILLED IN CLASHES WITH SAA IN DAMASCUS

The Syrian army continues to advance in Southern Damascus inflicting a high number of casualties among the militants including their leaders.

According to the source, two Jaish al-Islam commanders Soleiman Hamzeh and Abu Samer al-Shalmouneh were killed during the clashes in Hajar al-Aswad and Yarmouk Camp. HTS commander Shadi al-Sa’ad al-Qayadi with two ISIS commanders Ali Mansour and Saleh al-Bayati were killed in the same region.

Senior Jaysh al-Islam commander Sheikh Abu Al-Bara has been killed in the Syrian army operation near al-Zain to the East of Hajar al-Aswad.

The reports also say the army captured a terrorist commander named Vasim Ghanim.