SEVERAL TOP JIHADI COMMANDERS KILLED IN CLASHES WITH SAA IN DAMASCUS

/ 1 hour ago April 26, 2018

452345vrtw

The Syrian army continues to advance in Southern Damascus inflicting a high number of casualties among the militants including their leaders.

According to the source, two Jaish al-Islam commanders Soleiman Hamzeh and Abu Samer al-Shalmouneh were killed during the clashes in Hajar al-Aswad and Yarmouk Camp. HTS commander Shadi al-Sa’ad al-Qayadi with two ISIS commanders Ali Mansour and Saleh al-Bayati were killed in the same region.

Senior Jaysh al-Islam commander Sheikh Abu Al-Bara has been killed in the Syrian army operation near al-Zain to the East of Hajar al-Aswad.

The reports also say the army captured a terrorist commander named Vasim Ghanim.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s