8 MYSTERIOUS KILLINGS TAKE PLACE IN IDLIB

At least eight strange deaths of top militants’ figures have taken place in Idlib province since the treaty between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and Jabhat Tahrir Suriya was signed.

1 – Unknown persons opened fire at two Jaysh al-Ahrar militants in Saraqib town: a fighter was killed, another one was injured.

2 – Senior HTS commander Abu al-Ward Kafrbatikh was killed after unknown assailants fired on his car with machine gun in Maarat al-Numaan town.

3 – Jaysh al Ahrar commander Abu Salim Bannish was killed on the outskirts of Binnish town.

4 – Three militants of Shabab al-Zabadani were killed on Idlib-Ma’arrat Misrin road.

5 – Two militants Mohammad Nour al-Din and Mohammad al-Sheikh were attacked by unknown assailants in Zardana village.

6 – Unknown assailants fired at three militants of Uzbek nationality on the road between Milles village and Armanaz town.

7 – Journalist Mustafah Haj Ali was seriously injured in a result of gun fire in al-Nayrab village.

8 – Unknown persons snuck into houses of two JTS commanders Anwar Abu Mohammad and Ahmad al-Abrash and killed them in Zardana village.