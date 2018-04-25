SDF TO HAND OVER RAQQA TO JAYSH AL ISLAM

/ 2 hours ago April 25, 2018

345b4546

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia are reportedly in talks to possibly have the Syrian Democratic Forces to hand over Raqqa province to Jaysh al-Islam group.

However, it’s a rumors for now, which pro-opposition activists are spreading.

According to the source, this could be a real possibility as it would halt a potential military operation from Turkey.

It should be noted that Saudi-backed Jaysh Al-Islam group was recently evacuated to the border-city of Jarabulus located near Raqqa Governorate’s provincial border.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s