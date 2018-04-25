SDF TO HAND OVER RAQQA TO JAYSH AL ISLAM

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia are reportedly in talks to possibly have the Syrian Democratic Forces to hand over Raqqa province to Jaysh al-Islam group.

However, it’s a rumors for now, which pro-opposition activists are spreading.

According to the source, this could be a real possibility as it would halt a potential military operation from Turkey.

It should be noted that Saudi-backed Jaysh Al-Islam group was recently evacuated to the border-city of Jarabulus located near Raqqa Governorate’s provincial border.