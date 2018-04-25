JAYSH AL ISLAM EXPLAINED DEAL WITH SAA IN QALAMOUN

Jaysh al Islam militants explained why they made a decision to hold talks with the Syrian government forces and agree to hand over their heavy armament and leave the region.

According to their statement, situation in Eastern Qalamoun was very hard. The group lost over 50% of its members fighting against SAA and ISIS in the area, first the group included 2,500 militants, only 1,200 of them left now.

Syrian government forces proposed Jaysh al Islam a choice, either to join SAA or to leave. Militants chose to leave. They say the agreement was made to save some of its battle-ready units.