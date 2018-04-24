HTS ARRESTS ONE OF FSA LEADERS IN IDLIB

/ 11 hours ago April 24, 2018

8533

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists have reportedly arrested a commander of FSA-affiliated Liwa Shuhada al-Islam group Capt. Saeed Nakrash Abu Jamal.

The captain was detained by HTS in Sarmada town of Idlib province.

In September 2016 Saeed Nakrash Abu Jamal was transported with other 700 rebels from Daraya to the province of Idlib in an agreement with the Syrian army.

It should be noted that in March 2017, the Liwa Shuhada al-Islam group participated in the HTS-led Hama offensive, which was successfully repelled by the government forces.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s