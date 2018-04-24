HTS ARRESTS ONE OF FSA LEADERS IN IDLIB

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists have reportedly arrested a commander of FSA-affiliated Liwa Shuhada al-Islam group Capt. Saeed Nakrash Abu Jamal.

The captain was detained by HTS in Sarmada town of Idlib province.

In September 2016 Saeed Nakrash Abu Jamal was transported with other 700 rebels from Daraya to the province of Idlib in an agreement with the Syrian army.

It should be noted that in March 2017, the Liwa Shuhada al-Islam group participated in the HTS-led Hama offensive, which was successfully repelled by the government forces.