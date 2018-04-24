FRANCE’S MACRON ASKS TRUMP TO AVOID WITHDRAWING FROM SYRIA

French President Emmanuel Macron visited his American counterpart Donald Trump trying to strengthen ties between the two countries. They also discussed Syria as it is the primary issue for France.

Talking about international relations and issues the two leaders discussed the plans of the two states concerning Syria, and the French President asked Trump to save and even increase the number of the US troops in that Middle East country.

This looks like Macron is going to order the French military to join the US forces soon to counter Iran, Russia and maybe Turkey in Syria as they pose threat to the Western plans to control the region.