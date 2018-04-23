GERMANY’S ZDF REPORTER: DOUMA CHEMICAL ATTACK WAS FALSE FLAG

Uli Gack of the German TV network ZDF visited Syria reportedthat residents of a sizable refugee camp who had fled Douma insist that the alleged April 7 chemical attack had been staged by the terrorists.

“People told us in a very convincing manner that this whole story was staged,” Uli Gack said (referring to the alleged Douma chemical attack) while he spoke live on ZDF Heute (‘Today’) show on Satuday.

The scene of the attack, which allegedly took place on April 7, was in fact the “command post” of a local Islamist group, the reporter said, citing the witnesses he was able to speak to at the refugee camp.

He went on to say that, according to the locals, the militants brought canisters containing chlorine to the area and “actually waited for the Syrian Air Force to bomb the place, which was of particular interest for them.”

According to other witness accounts, the militants deliberately exposed people to chemical agents during what they called “training exercises” then filmed it and later presented as an “evidence” of the alleged chemical attack in Douma.

The reporter then said he could not verify the people’s statements and cannot say if they are all true but called them quite “convincing” and added that they deserve attention.

The German reporter also pointed out that some hidden extremist cells might be still operating and carrying out attacks in the recently liberated areas, even “weeks” after they had been retaken from militants.