IRANIAN GENERAL: ALL ISRAELI AIR BASES ‘WITHIN REACH’

/ 5 hours ago April 20, 2018

The vice commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned Israel Friday that its airbases are “within reach,” in apparent reaction to Israel’s publication on Tuesday of a map showing five Tehran-controlled bases in Syria, and boasted that Israel will have nowhere to go but the sea.

“Israel: Don’t trust in your airbases; they’re within reach,” Hossein Salami wrote on Twitter, also making similar comments in a speech.

“Don’t have hope in US and UK; when they arrive, you’re not there… Smallest goal will be your existence. You can’t bear. When you escape, you’ll have no way but to the sea.”

In an earlier tweet Friday, Salami warned, “Hands are on the trigger and missiles are ready and will be launched at any moment that enemy has a sinister plot… North and west of Israel are at the intersection of fire; you will not escape. You live in the dragon’s mouth.”

 

