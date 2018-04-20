DOZENS OF FSA MILITANTS INCLUDING COMMANDERS KILLED IN DARAA

April 20, 2018

1-218

ISIS terrorists attacked the US-backed FSA militants in al-Shaykh Saad village and Jilin housing complex in the province of Daraa.

ISIS-linked Amaq agency claims the terrorists used a SVBIED to blow up a key FSA positions around the village of al-Shaykh Saad.

According to the source, at least 36 FSA fighters were killed in the clashes, dozens of others were injured.

The reports say 3 commanders are among the dead:
– Ahmab Al-Zaynab, commander of Jaysh Muataz Billah;
– Alaa Bassam Al-Bardan, field commander of Jaysh Mu’taz Billah;
– Mazhar Al-Nattour, commander of Firqa Fajr al-Islam.

