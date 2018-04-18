BREAKING: BELGIUM SENT BANNED CHEMICALS TO SYRIA

The Belgian Customs Service brought claims for exporting hundreds of tons of chemicals prohibited for export to Syria between 2014 and 2016.

According to the Belgian Knack, A.A.E. Chemie Trading, Annex Customs and Danmar Logistics provided 24 shipments of isopropanol, acetone, methanol and dichloromethane to Syria and Lebanon. Though a special permit for such shipments needed since 2013.

One of the chemicals sent to these states is used for chemical weapons production. Representatives of the three companies say they weren’t aware of the necessity to obtain a special permission and worked with private traders.

The investigation of the case is to start on May 15, 2018.