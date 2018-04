According to reports, over 1,000 Jaysh al-Islam militants are preparing to leave the city of al-Dumayr in Northeastern Damascus province.

Rebels will reportedly be relocated to the city of Jarablus, currently under the control of Turkish-backed rebels.

Reports state that Jaysh al-Islam fighters in al-Dumayr have begun to hand over their heavy equipment to the Syrian Army per an agreement with military negotiation authorities.