CONFIRMED: NO EVIDENCE OF CHEMICAL WEAPON ATTACK IN SYRIA

American journalists of OAN channel visited Douma town and found no evidence of chemical weapons attack.

OAN’s Pearson Sharp visited the war-torn town of Douma outside the capital of Damascus, looking for evidence of a chemical attack. However, residents there deny the claims of an attack, and say it was staged to help the rebels escape.

The reporter spoke with a number of Syrians who reassured him that Assad was definitely not behind the attack.

He explained: “We were brought to one of the neighborhoods close to where the attack happened. I spoke with a number of residents there, probably about 10 residents in that neighborhood…not one of the people that I spoke to in that neighborhood said that they had seen anything or heard anything about a chemical attack on that day.”

Sharp went on to explain how his escorts showed him the rebel headquarters of Jaysh al-Islam, the group that previously held control of Douma, with entire rooms filled with mortars.

“It’s very shocking to see how much weaponry the terrorists had piled up in that area.”

He continued that all the residents said that the attack was staged by the rebels.