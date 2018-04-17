WORLD CONTINUES TO CONDEMN US-LED AGGRESSION AGAINST SYRIA

SMM Syria provides new compilation of photos and footages showing mass protests against recent strikes on Syria that have been held in numerous countries around the world.

Activists in Italy put banners to condemn the US and to support Syria:

Belgrade (Serbia) residents expressed their support for Syrians at the embassy of Syria:

Locals of Νicosia (Cyprus) rally in front of the US embassy:

Dozens of people in Santiago (Chile) have been taken to carry posters and want to protest peacefully in front of the US embassy:

Resident of Sanaa (Yemen) stand in solidarity with Syria:

Protesters burned American flags during a rally in Baghdad condemning US-led strikes on Syria:

Scores of people took to the streets of the Palestinian city of Ramallah to protest against the US-led strikes:

Protesters set the US flag on fire as they gathered in al-Jundi al-Majhool Square in Gaza in an act of defiance against US-backed strikes on Syria and to express their solidarity with the Syrian people: