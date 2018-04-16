TURKEY STANDS ASIDE IN SYRIA – OFFICIAL

After the US, UK and France launched a massive missile attack on Syria’s military objects Turkey said it was ‘satisfied’ with that military move. But now Ankara has a message different from the previous one.

Turkey does not stand with any country in Syria, its stance is different from that of Iran, Russia and the U.S., Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ said.

This statement came after French President Manuel Macron said Turkey and Russia who effectively cooperated before are now divided by the Western attack as Turkey expressed satisfaction with the aggression but Russia strongly condemned it.