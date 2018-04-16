TURKEY STANDS ASIDE IN SYRIA – OFFICIAL

/ 3 hours ago April 16, 2018

78kr6ujtyehrhhhhh.png

After the US, UK and France launched a massive missile attack on Syria’s military objects Turkey said it was ‘satisfied’ with that military move. But now Ankara has a message different from the previous one.

Turkey does not stand with any country in Syria, its stance is different from that of Iran, Russia and the U.S., Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ said.

This statement came after French President Manuel Macron said Turkey and Russia who effectively cooperated before are now divided by the Western attack as Turkey expressed satisfaction with the aggression but Russia strongly condemned it.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s