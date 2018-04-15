WORLD COMMUNITY STRONGLY CONDEMNS US-LED ATTACK ON SYRIA

SMM Syria provides a compilation of photos and footages showing mass protests against recent strikes on Syria that have been held in numerous countries around the world.

Demonstrations in Liverpool and London facing aggression against Syria:

Protest against Syria strikes in New-York city:

British citizens condemn an involvement of their country into the Syrian conflict:

A rally in the Israeli city of Haifa:

Solidarity march for Syria held in Athens, Greece:

In solidarity with Syria from Berlin, Germany:

Mass protest held in Los Angeles, the United States of America:

Citizens of Tunisia support Syria:

A member of Greek Communist party burned the US flag in solidarity with Syria:

… and it's not just about Syria or Russia … with brutal aggressiveness the USA forces the entire world to take sides … but once we have "taken our side" – what then? World war? For what? Values? Whose values? pic.twitter.com/pGV07g0MW0 — Dominic | دومينيك (@domihol) April 15, 2018

Hundreds of Tübingen residents took to the streets to say ‘no to US-led military strike against Syria and no to German involvement’:

Also mass protest was held in London in front of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May headquarters at Downing Street condemning US-led aggression against Syria one day before US-led strikes on Syria:

Footage: mass protest in #London in front of #British PM Theresa May HQ at Downing Street condemning #US-led aggression against Syria one day before #SyrianStrikes pic.twitter.com/e01UAbzG3H — SMM Syria (@smmsyria) April 15, 2018

Guy Parmelin, the Head of the Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sports of Switzerland, stated that the USA, Britain and France should have waited for the results of the investigation on chemical attack in Douma.

As Middle East tensions rise following US-led air strikes in Syria, Swiss Foreign Affairs Minister Ignazio Cassis calls for military de-escalation:

#Syrie : 🇨🇭 suit avec inquiétude l'escalade militaire autour du conflit syrien ; la priorité absolue doit être donnée à des mesures de désescalade. #Syrienkonflikt — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) April 14, 2018

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called the recent West’s missile strike on Syria a “criminal act.”

Daryl G. Kimball, Executive Director of Arms Control Association said the triple strikes contradict international law and the US Constitution.

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has said it disapproved military strikes carried out by United States-led Western powers on Syria without having solid evidence that a chemical weapons attack in a Damascus suburb was carried out by the Syrian regime, urging the Turkish government to follow a cautious policy in the Middle East.