RUSSIAN MILITARY DEMONSTRATE PROOFS CHEMICAL ATTACK IN DOUMA WAS STAGED

Russia says civilians who had taken part in staging the chemical attack victims being ‘saved’ in a hospital were among those evacuated from Eastern Ghouta’s Douma.

Head of the Russian military public relations department Major General (1-star) Igor Konashenkov during his press conference said Russian military had interviewed the emergency workers of Douma.

They said the hospital hall was used by the unknown people with cameras and rifles who forced a number of civilians (men, women and children) to enter the hospital’s hall and pretend being poisoned by a chemical weapon. Then they started to pour water on people and imitate they were medics who were trying to save civilians’ lives with some kind of respirators and inhalers. This panic made all the patients of the hospital and their relatives believed they were contaminated too and started to pour water on each other.

The armed men in masks on their faces secured the place, and cameramen actively filmed all the mess happening in there. The emergency workers who witnessed all that staged action. After all that staged mess was filmed, the cameramen and men with rifles quickly left the hospital.

Thus, it’s the key and irrefutable proof takes off the masks of the planned and staged provocation aimed at blaming the Syrian government in using chemical weapons against civilians and accusing Bashar Assad of crimes against humanity and give Washington and its allies a moral right to attack Syria.