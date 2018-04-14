NATO IS FALLING APART

The US-British-French strikes have disproved coherence among NATO members.

French defense minister says Russia was warned ahead of joint US, UK, French military attacks on Syria.

But according to Marine General Joseph Dunford, the US did not coordinate with Russia or notify the country of strikes Friday night on Syria.

“We did not do any coordination with Russia on these strikes, and neither did we pre-notify them,” he said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel ruled out Germany participation in an attack on Syria over the suspected use of chemical weapons by President Bashar al-Assad’s government.