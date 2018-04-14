EGYPTIAN, IRANIAN AND TURKISH POLITICIANS SLAM WEST FOR AGGRESSION

/ 4 hours ago April 14, 2018

e57jyhtttt.png

The Foreign Ministry of Egypt issued a statement expressing a serious concern over the current situation over Syria and Western massive missile attack.

Also the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Western states’ aim was to secure presence of the United States in the Middle East.

Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu stood against missile attacks against Syria. He urged to start an independent investigation and find those guilty in the incident and only after that take necessary measures.

 

 

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s