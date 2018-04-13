1,200 FORMER FAYLAQ AL-RAHMAN MILITANTS FROM EASTERN GHOUTA JOIN SAA

At least 1,200 former Faylaq al-Rahman militants has reportedly assimilated into Syrian security forces.

Some of them will remain in the local militias in Eastern Ghouta, others will be deployed in the 4th armored division and the Syrian Republican Guard.

Yarmouk assault and clashes against ISIS terrorist will be an opportunity to prove their commitment to Syria for some of former militants.

According to the source, the army administration looks forward to urban combat experience of former Faylaq al-Rahman fighters. It might come in handy in ISIS-held Yarmouk.