TRUMP, ERDOGAN DISCUSS SYRIA

/ 3 hours ago April 12, 2018

Leaders of the USA and Turkey discussed the situation in Syria in a phone call. Reports say they agreed to coordinate their actions and keep close on the development of the events.

Thus, the conversation came after Donald Trump said the US was ready to launch “smart” missiles at Syria’s military and government objects, following the alleged and still unproved chemical attack in Douma.

Trump also accused Russia of supporting a tyrant president Assad who kills his own people. At the same time the commission of OPCW is expected to arrive to the scene of alleged chemical attack which is now liberated from the terrorists and rebels.

