SYRIAN OPPOSITION STANDS AGAINST ALLEGED US-LED ATTACK ON SYRIA

/ 5 hours ago April 12, 2018

Syrian politician, media editor and economist, Qadri Jamil, expressed concern regarding the US threats to Syria.

He believes the rapid deterioration of the situation in Syria would only complicate the peace process.

Of course, if there is a military clash, it will delay the political process, and this is not useful because it will ultimately threaten the unity and sovereignty of Syria, and this is something the Syrians do not want, so we are not happy with the current tension with our understanding of its deep reasons,” he said.

