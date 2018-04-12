SITREP ON POSSIBLE SYRIA ATTACK

/ 9 hours ago April 12, 2018

78kr6ujey.png

We’ve made a brief analysis of the situation around Syria and a possibility of missile attack on it. Here what we have:

To sum up,

  • France’s President Macron says he has proof that there was a chemical attack in Douma, but he hasn’t made the final decision whether to strike Syria or not yet;
  • Germany’s Chancellor Merkel says she’s not going to attack Syria but she’s sure Assad hadn’t got rid of all the chemical weapons;
  • Turkey’s President Erdogan takes a position of a mediator between NATO and Russia saying the West can’t protect the Kurds;
  • US President Trump tweets the attack against Syria may be conducted very soon or not soon at all.

And today meetings in Cabinet of the United Kingdom and in White House are expected.

So, the attack is unlikely, at least today, as the warmongering states are now taking a break to discuss and calculate the consequences of such an attack.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s