MEDITERRANEAN ATTACK GROUP READY TO STRIKE SYRIA

The Western countries prepare to conduct a massive missile strike on Damascus. The Syrian government neighborhoods and buildings may become the targets.

USS Donald Cook (DDG-75) is 60 miles away from the Syria’s Latakia already. This is the range the ship can launch the missiles.

USS Laboon (DDG-58) had passed the Strait of Gibraltar on April 8, heading to the Mediterranean.

USS Georgia, Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) is already in the Mediterranean.

The British Air Force tanker aircraft were spotted near Cyprus to support the possible aerial strike on Syria.