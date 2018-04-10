MEDITERRANEAN ATTACK GROUP READY TO STRIKE SYRIA

/ 7 hours ago April 10, 2018

urkytdjyrsthea

The Western countries prepare to conduct a massive missile strike on Damascus. The Syrian government neighborhoods and buildings may become the targets.

USS Donald Cook (DDG-75) is 60 miles away from the Syria’s Latakia already. This is the range the ship can launch the missiles.

USS Laboon (DDG-58) had passed the Strait of Gibraltar on April 8, heading to the Mediterranean.

USS Georgia, Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) is already in the Mediterranean.

The British Air Force tanker aircraft were spotted near Cyprus to support the possible aerial strike on Syria.

 

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s