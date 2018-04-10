LEAKED FOOTAGE: WHITE HELMETS FABRICATE CHEMICAL ATTACK

We’ve already published an exclusive raw footage of White Helmets operating in unidentified location in Syria where allegedly the Syrian government forces had used CW or other banned weapons against civilians.

A number of noncompliances can be seen at the very first view, and it becomes clear the footage was staged and not ready to be released yet. For example, the same persons play ‘savior’ and ‘victim’ parts in the videos. They also change places, postures, adjust clothes etc.

The decorations are another issue to analyse. There is smoke (possibly, of a smoke grenade) in one video, but there is no smoke in another. And notice a roomy body of the ambulance which the same ‘saviors’ load with the same ‘victims’. Also there are unsuspecting women and children strolling along the ‘contaminated area’ and observing the happenings.

The final edition of the film was supposedly to become the ‘compulsive evidence’ of the atrocities committed by Damascus which the U.S. State Department was talking about in late June. At that time Washington warned the Syrian authorities on its readiness to attack the Syrian army again.